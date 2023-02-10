Low valuations of SA equities and bonds relative to histories and international counterparts could provide a fillip this year
As ANC’s electoral decline chips away at patronage largesse, the party is forced to look at innovative ways to sustain itself
‘To build such a society, to overcome the great difficulties of the moment, we need to work together’
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Toddler pulled from the rubble 79 hours after the earthquake, as hundreds of thousands left homeless in middle of winter
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
I found myself sharing a lunch table at this week’s African Mining Indaba with a group of trade unionists who were toggling between the main event and the Alternative Mining Indaba down the road.
They were outraged that President Cyril Ramaphosa had used his keynote speech to accuse business and labour of “moaning”, telling them to stop criticising from the rooftops and “get into the ring”...
HILARY JOFFE: Indaba shows miners are saddled with DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion
Mining is increasingly under pressure to ensure it does not resort to oppressive methods
