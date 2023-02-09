Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
What happens when a shortage of an effective medication happens because people who the medicine isn’t intended for are drying its stocks? We explain here
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
In floor space, the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town is dominated by engineers, consultants and suppliers. Invisible is a scratch-patch of worry populated mostly by South Africans. Money is pouring into Burkina Faso and Mali, countries run by juntas. But in South Africa the wheels are coming off.
January’s run rate (or “tempo”) of state-owned Transnet Freight Rail is about 42Mt on its critical north corridor that supplies export coal to Richards Bay. Even after a 10-day maintenance shutdown in November, that’s a fifth lower than last year’s total, which represented a 30-year low in performance and had the industry sucking air...
The scary truth behind SA mining’s ‘revival’
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
