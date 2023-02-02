Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,953.76 per ounce in early trade after hitting its highest since April 2022, while US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,967.50
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
The lobby group goes to court to get a full record of decisions on licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Seriti Resources says the first phase of what will be SA’s largest wind farm will come online in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Despite international aid, residents in flood-hit areas are still struggling to recover and prevent future damage as climate change impacts gather pace
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
All derivatives now have 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance for improved performance and fuel efficiency
Unless you have been living under a rock with no access to news articles, you would know about the possibility of Transnet collapsing.
SA’s economy, like all others, needs reliable and efficient transport and good infrastructure: roads, air transport, ports, and railways. The issues bedevilling Transnet, the state-owned rail and port operator, are eroding SA’s competitiveness and affecting the economy negatively. ..
GUGU LOURIE: Can Transnet benefit from smart technologies?
