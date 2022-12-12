Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
There is a need for a focused trade policy strategy, but this should not be at the expense of existing trade agreements
The state-owned power utility is seeking annual standard tariff increases of about 32% in 2023 and 9% in 2024
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
O’Connor steps down from leadership position amid questions over his independence
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The efforts are part of a broader international effort to support overwhelmed authorities seeking to hold invaders accountable for crimes
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
SPONSORED | Fold away your concerns about durability; this lightweight, foldable smartphone is both feature-packed and robust
There’s stiff competition for the state-owned enterprise (SOE) wooden spoon story of the year. As my generator cranks on again in the background, Eskom’s death spiral is never far from contention.
Not to be outdone, the Post Office managed to take eight months to send a package “back to sender” in a test by news website Mybroadband. And in a stunning volte-face Sanral, in its infinite wisdom, decided to award a rerun of several important, valuable road tenders to Chinese bidders, spoiling department of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s local “is lekker” (master)plan. And SAA is still stuck in the departure lounge after a key member of the Takatso consortium, Gidon Novick, quit...
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Transnet Freight Rail’s bid to open to third parties a train smash
The SOE is holding farmers over a barrel regarding the purchase of 40-year-old wagons in terms of a new plan
