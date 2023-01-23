Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY

STUART THEOBALD: What’s behind the campaign against coal exports?

We must be sharply focused on Transnet and its performance — it is a serious risk to our whole economy

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 05:03 STUART THEOBALD

Allow me for a moment to fall into the trap that has been laid. The campaign against coal exports from SA is the biggest load of nonsense to hit the social media airwaves since the Gupta-driven campaign against banks.

According to various tweeters, the load-shedding crisis has something to do with exports of coal from SA. Somehow, nefarious businesses are diverting coal from Eskom’s boilers to Europe, thereby leaving power stations stricken. This beggaring of SA again by the Europeans, according to this narrative, calls for violent intervention such as disrupting coal transport to Richards Bay...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.