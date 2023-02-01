Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Clothing retailers put out strong updates as credit sales grow

Various leading listed stores are quite happy that they are not advancing new credit recklessly, as their credit rejection rates remain high

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

A number of listed SA clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days that included the all-important Christmas trading period. Not only are all of these updates surprisingly strong but, with the exception of TFG and Woolworths, all point to enhanced use of credit by customers in their stores. 

These retailers are obviously happy that they are not advancing new credit recklessly, as their credit rejection rates remain high. That observation is endorsed by the National Credit Regulator’s latest statistics for third quarter 2022 which shows a rise in rejection rates for new credit applications. As interest rates peak in SA, as evidenced by a slowing in repo rate hikes, cash-strapped consumer may be about to get some long-awaited relief...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.