Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Surprising retail sales trends could indicate extended credit use

Strongest single category was household furniture, appliances and equipment, the ultimate discretionary category, rising 6% year on year

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 05:00

Retailers and analysts eagerly awaited Stats SA’s November retail sales figures (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2023-01-18-black-friday-deals-boost-november-retail-sales/) released last week, as they give insight into trends in the important month of November. The whole month is often referred to as “Black Friday”, such is the weight of this recent import from the US. 

The three weeks leading to Christmas Day used to be the most important in retailers’ calendars, but in recent years the promotional activity that has accompanied the whole of November has often become almost as important...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.