Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
City’s successful negotiation of a feed-in tariff for businesses and residents should be replicated nationally, and fast
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
A look at the top 10 scoring red wines shows that, except for merlot, all the major varieties/blends feature on the list
Retailers and analysts eagerly awaited Stats SA’s November retail sales figures (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2023-01-18-black-friday-deals-boost-november-retail-sales/) released last week, as they give insight into trends in the important month of November. The whole month is often referred to as “Black Friday”, such is the weight of this recent import from the US.
The three weeks leading to Christmas Day used to be the most important in retailers’ calendars, but in recent years the promotional activity that has accompanied the whole of November has often become almost as important...
CHRIS GILMOUR: Surprising retail sales trends could indicate extended credit use
Strongest single category was household furniture, appliances and equipment, the ultimate discretionary category, rising 6% year on year
