ANNABEL BISHOP: Room for downside inflation surprises

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Bank now expects the economy to grow by just 0.3% this year, because of much worse load-shedding and trouble at Transnet
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
The environment globally and domestically in 2022 was one of high inflation and rising interest rates in the main, causing concern to financial markets as economic growth slowed.
The cost of living climbed rapidly, with inflation a measure of the pace of increase in prices compared to a year ago. This came on the back of the Russian/Ukraine war which caused shortages of grains and agricultural inputs after a few years of rising prices on the effects of climate change, while oil prices rose on higher quotas...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANNABEL BISHOP: Room for downside inflation surprises
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
The environment globally and domestically in 2022 was one of high inflation and rising interest rates in the main, causing concern to financial markets as economic growth slowed.
The cost of living climbed rapidly, with inflation a measure of the pace of increase in prices compared to a year ago. This came on the back of the Russian/Ukraine war which caused shortages of grains and agricultural inputs after a few years of rising prices on the effects of climate change, while oil prices rose on higher quotas...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.