Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: ANC fear of losing power might be only hope of end to load-shedding

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 05:00

Eskom suits holding a press conference on Sunday was something else. The absence of electricity in our lives is suddenly an emergency as the next general election approaches. By my reckoning, 16 months to go.

For me the heart of their message was not that the Eskom board has agreed with management on a power plant performance recovery plan to dramatically raise its energy availability factor (EAF), but rather that this plan is in “the final stages of being approved by the shareholder”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.