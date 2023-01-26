PETER BRUCE: ANC fear of losing power might be only hope of end to load-shedding

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
Eskom should not accede to Ramaphosa’s outrageous suggestion that it hold off on a tariff increase
Minister outlines a four-pronged plan that includes bringing in the controversial Karpowership deal and importing electricity from neighbours
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
The price of producing a chicken currently exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Lissu heads home after President Hassan ends a ban on political gatherings in Tanzania
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
Eskom suits holding a press conference on Sunday was something else. The absence of electricity in our lives is suddenly an emergency as the next general election approaches. By my reckoning, 16 months to go.
For me the heart of their message was not that the Eskom board has agreed with management on a power plant performance recovery plan to dramatically raise its energy availability factor (EAF), but rather that this plan is in “the final stages of being approved by the shareholder”...
