Eskom paying for sins of past executives, De Ruyter tells MPs

Better-than-expected PMI data from the US, Europe and the UK fails to lift investors’ fears of further rate hikes
Intellectual twist to the word’s history may deflect a view that it arose from incorrect English usage
Outgoing CEO pins the blame on the rejection of a white paper in 1998 that recorded the utility asking for new capacity to be added urgently
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Britain falls behind China and Saudi Arabia on latest women’s health index
United’s owners began looking at new investment or a potential sale last year while Liverpool’s owners say they will consider new shareholders
The special edition models get distinctive styling cues that pay tribute to their racing sibling
Eskom boss André de Ruyter has blamed previous government administrations and executives for the rolling blackouts, saying the power utility was paying for the sins of the past.
Eskom bosses say they are aiming to improve Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) from the current 58% to 65% by end-March 2024, and 70% by end-March 2025...
