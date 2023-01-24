National

Eskom paying for sins of past executives, De Ruyter tells MPs

Outgoing CEO pins the blame on the rejection of a white paper in 1998 that recorded the utility asking for new capacity to be added urgently

24 January 2023 - 21:17

Eskom boss André de Ruyter has blamed previous government administrations and executives for the rolling blackouts, saying the power utility was paying for the sins of the past.

Eskom bosses say they are aiming to improve Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) from the current 58% to 65% by end-March 2024, and 70% by end-March 2025...

