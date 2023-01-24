Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The arrival in SA of Russia’s foreign minister, fluttering down over Waterkloof airbase on Monday like a grumpy vampire, was denounced by some observers. And yet nobody can deny that when Sergei Lavrov met the ANC it was a meeting of minds, or, in the absence of those, at least of shared urges.
It was tempting, as Lavrov touched down at the terminal of choice of Omar al-Bashir and the Guptas, to hiss and spit; to demand that the state explains why it is hosting someone who has threatened to use nuclear weapons if his government’s campaign of terror doesn’t result in its favour; to insist that Waterkloof be renamed Water-closet to reflect the foul-smelling things that keep coming and going behind closed doors there...
TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights
As Russia struggles to sell stalemates as victories, the ANC can advise it on how to reframe failure as ‘renewal’
