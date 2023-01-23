National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Scramble for Africa hots up as Lavrov and Yellen join procession to Pretoria

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 05:00 John Dludlu

The new scramble for Africa — to court African countries for increased trade and investment — will intensify this week when major powers send top ministers to the continent’s capitals.

Senior ministers from the US, Russia and China are visiting various countries this week in a fresh bid to entice African countries to take their hand in growing trade, investment and military co-operation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.