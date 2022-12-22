Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Compared with 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s margin of victory is bigger and the ANC’s top seven leadership structure slanted more in his favour. There is hope that this could give him more sway to expedite the pro-growth but half-baked policies that have been hamstrung by dissent from within his own cabinet.
Finance minister and ANC national executive committee member Enoch Godongwana has been pushing this line. He told the FM at the conference to expect policy continuity as Ramaphosa would be able to “continue with the reforms he has been championing with a stronger mandate”...
A stronger mandate to reform
Business has breathed a sigh of relief over the outcome of the ANC leadership battle. With the balance of power tilting in Ramaphosa’s favour, economic policy continuity and faster reform could lie in store
