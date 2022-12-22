What if gold were easier to trade, but still the world's best store of value? That's the World Gold Council's plan
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Entrepreneur extols the healing potential of cannabis
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
Gwede Mantashe, the grubby master blaster of South African politics, has blasted himself back onto the political scene. It’s a stunning revival, made possible by Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful bid for a second term at the helm of the ANC.
Yet three weeks ago, it was Mantashe who gave Ramaphosa the political equivalent of CPR, when the president was on the verge of resigning over the Phala Phala debacle after a parliamentary panel said he had a prima facie case to answer. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
special report
Gwede Mantashe 2.0: Evolution of an ANC bull-y
After securing a stunning comeback by helping Ramaphosa win a second term as ANC president, the ‘fossil fuel dinosaur’ seems set for a few more years in the top tiers of government — to the dismay of his critics
Gwede Mantashe, the grubby master blaster of South African politics, has blasted himself back onto the political scene. It’s a stunning revival, made possible by Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful bid for a second term at the helm of the ANC.
Yet three weeks ago, it was Mantashe who gave Ramaphosa the political equivalent of CPR, when the president was on the verge of resigning over the Phala Phala debacle after a parliamentary panel said he had a prima facie case to answer. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.