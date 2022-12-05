Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Phala Phala process in parliament part of restoring rule of law

Whatever happens politically over the coming days, weeks and months, SA has made commendable progress in recent years

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 05:07 Busisiwe Mavuso

The section 89 independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate the conduct of President Cyril Ramaphosa has done its work without fear or favour. This is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and its institutions, and Business Leadership SA (BLSA) therefore welcomes the panel’s report.

We share the country’s disappointment with the findings that the president may have violated certain parts of the constitution and a section of the Prevention & Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.