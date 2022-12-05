Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
As SA lurches from crisis to crisis, lessons and courage can be drawn from the Struggle hero who rejected multiracialism in favour of a nonracial democracy
A lack of paramedics is among the causes, says DA MP Haseena Ismail
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
These issues put mandate of African countries’ central banks under a microscope as most governments question inflation-targeting mandate of their monetary policies
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
People in of Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro have all become more vocal in their disillusionment this year
They play almost no-one of significance until the final, where they meet the survivor of a bunfight
The most accessible and easiest exercise for human beings is walking
Observing the current news landscape one feels a familiar SA sense of crisis. If it’s not something overtly political, such as the rollercoaster the president has been on over the past few days, it can be something politically adjacent, such as the assault on Durban last year, or a climate-related crisis, or perhaps just some “decent, honest crime”.
In these scenarios we focus in detail on our way out of the crisis. At times of high anxiety we do what we can to be safe. We also do what we can to feel safe, a different psychological exercise that leads us to find comfort in strange places. ..
ALEXANDER PARKER: Rama-drama is just the latest manifestation of our crisis-in-perpetuity
We live in a giant false dichotomy that forces us to accept what is unacceptable because we are led to believe the only alternative is worse
