Petrol prices set to jump in December, says AA

30 November 2022 - 19:01 Andries Mahlangu

Petrol prices are likely to increase by up to 33c/l next week, dealing a further blow to consumers already burdened by rising interest rates and food prices.

The Automobile Association (AA) said in a statement on Wednesday that for both grades of petrol, the rise in international product prices added between 60c/l and 71c/l to the rising costs. However, the stronger rand may have cushioned the blow...

