Economy

Buoyant growth in SA sales of new vehicles

November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%

01 December 2022 - 15:47 David Furlonger

New-vehicle sales registered their eleventh consecutive month of year-on-year growth in November. Sales of cars and commercial vehicles during the month totalled 49,413 — an 18.2% increase on the 41,795 of November 2021.

As a result, aggregate 2022 sales to the end of November stood at 486,895. That was 13% more than the 428,549 at the same stage last year. ..

