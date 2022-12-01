Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
How the ANC handles - or mishandles - the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
The president faces possible impeachment over the damning findings of the Section 89 panel into the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
The fallen crypto mogul says he's left with just one working credit card after the collapse of FTX
November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Surveys highlight the darkening outlook for Asia in 2023
Rampant England rack up 506-4 runs for a loss of four wickets against Pakistan
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
New-vehicle sales registered their eleventh consecutive month of year-on-year growth in November. Sales of cars and commercial vehicles during the month totalled 49,413 — an 18.2% increase on the 41,795 of November 2021.
As a result, aggregate 2022 sales to the end of November stood at 486,895. That was 13% more than the 428,549 at the same stage last year. ..
Buoyant growth in SA sales of new vehicles
