CHRIS THURMAN: A brutal mirror image to left-liberal hypocrisy

18 November 2022 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

I found the opening night of Nadia Davids’ new play, Hold Still, a thrilling but chastening experience. Part of the thrill was the premiere buzz: the pleasure of seeing old friends and making new acquaintances, the clink of glasses, snippets of news and gossip. The real thrill, however, came when the Baxter Theatre’s Flipside auditorium hushed and the lights went down.

I am awed by artists exercising talents that are far beyond my range — painters, sculptors, musicians, dancers and actors pursuing feats of creation. I may in some way understand the techniques by which these feats are achieved, but the achievement itself remains incomprehensible and pleasingly mysterious. ..

