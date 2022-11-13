×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Daring Boks gained golden experience in loss to France

Kolisi’s men appeared to shock the hosts by speeding up the game and running the kicks back

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 17:28 GAVIN RICH

It’s never nice to lose a Test match and every game has to count for more than just its role in being part of the build-up to a Rugby World Cup, but Saturday night’s experience at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille should be worth gold to the Springboks.

Yes, it was frustrating for South Africans, and no doubt the players themselves, to lose yet another game against one of the world’s top two ranked teams by the narrowest of margins. Again, it was a game they could easily have won, and it looked like they were going to until errors saw them unable to exit effectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.