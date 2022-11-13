Also helping sentiment on the day is a modest relaxation of Chinese quarantine measures
Concessionary loans come with other costs, and the Treasury has not been so keen to discuss other conditions attached
Sars commissioner mops up state capture mess with compensation and public apology
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
Low vacancies and limited supply make the sector attractive for investors
Interest rates have nearly doubled and a further 100 basis point hike is expected later in the month
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Control of Senate remains in hands of Democrats
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
It’s never nice to lose a Test match and every game has to count for more than just its role in being part of the build-up to a Rugby World Cup, but Saturday night’s experience at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille should be worth gold to the Springboks.
Yes, it was frustrating for South Africans, and no doubt the players themselves, to lose yet another game against one of the world's top two ranked teams by the narrowest of margins. Again, it was a game they could easily have won, and it looked like they were going to until errors saw them unable to exit effectively...
GAVIN RICH: Daring Boks gained golden experience in loss to France
It’s never nice to lose a Test match and every game has to count for more than just its role in being part of the build-up to a Rugby World Cup, but Saturday night’s experience at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille should be worth gold to the Springboks.
Yes, it was frustrating for South Africans, and no doubt the players themselves, to lose yet another game against one of the world’s top two ranked teams by the narrowest of margins. Again, it was a game they could easily have won, and it looked like they were going to until errors saw them unable to exit effectively...
