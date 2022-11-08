×

Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Rolling back organised crime requires scrutiny of private-public sector relationships

In almost all cases of corruption there is a giver and a taker of bribes or questionable tenders

08 November 2022 - 13:55

The Financial Mail’s report on the possible “end of SA’s construction industry” is the latest in a long running story of organised crime in the country (“Abandoned: Is it the end of SA’s construction industry? (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/features/cover-story/2022-11-03-abandoned-is-it-the-end-of-sas-construction-industry/)”, November 3). The reports should deepen our understanding of the way organised crime, “the construction mafia” and “mafia-type crimes” affect societies in transition, and the challenges they pose for policymaking. Allow me some reflection.

I have had an active interest in organised crime, mainly in southern Italy, for about three decades, to the extent that in 2007 and 2008 I prescribed Roberto Saviano’s book, Gomorrah: A Personal Journey into the Violent International Empire of Naples’ Organised Crime System, for my political economy students in the US...

