I was struck by two things while hosting a panel discussion at the Chartered Institute of Business Accountants Conference on the national anti-corruption strategy and the overdue professionalisation of the public service with Firoz Cachalia, chair of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, and Botshabelo Maja, deputy director-general of the National School of Government.
First, the scales have finally fallen from many eyes inside the government that SA is on the brink of failed statehood, with a figure being bandied about of a two-year window within which to retrieve the situation. This makes my second observation even more disheartening: there is a cognitive dissonance in the response that is being put forward to stem the rot inside the public sector...
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Scraping poison off the bone of bureaucracy
The scales have finally fallen from many eyes inside the government that SA is on the brink of failed statehood
