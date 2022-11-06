×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Scraping poison off the bone of bureaucracy

The scales have finally fallen from many eyes inside the government that SA is on the brink of failed statehood

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 18:40 Michael Avery

I was struck by two things while hosting a panel discussion at the Chartered Institute of Business Accountants Conference on the national anti-corruption strategy and the overdue professionalisation of the public service with Firoz Cachalia, chair of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, and Botshabelo Maja, deputy director-general of the National School of Government.

First, the scales have finally fallen from many eyes inside the government that SA is on the brink of failed statehood, with a figure being bandied about of a two-year window within which to retrieve the situation. This makes my second observation even more disheartening: there is a cognitive dissonance in the response that is being put forward to stem the rot inside the public sector...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.