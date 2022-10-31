×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas lose underdog status

It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 18:53 NEIL MANTHORP

If it isn’t there before a World Cup then there comes a point during all of them at which the Proteas are suddenly regarded as favourites, or at least among them. When it was pointed out to captain Temba Bavuma after Sunday’s thrilling victory over India, he scowled. “We came into the tournament under the radar,” he replied ... and that is where he wanted to stay.    

He doesn’t get a say in who the bookmakers and the public regard as the most likely winners because the bookmakers odds are guided as much by how much money punters are prepared to part with in pursuit of a winning bet. And more money has been placed on Bavuma’s team than any other in the hours since their five-wicket win in Perth which saw them put at least one foot in the semifinals. From 9/1 at the start of the tournament, they are now 4/1, just behind India at 3/1 and New Zealand at 7/2.    ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.