NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas lose underdog status

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
And our young cadres now know there is always a second, postprison career when they enter their 80s
Port operator has been looking to the private sector to help improve its operations which threaten to cripple key economic sectors like mining and agriculture
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
If it isn’t there before a World Cup then there comes a point during all of them at which the Proteas are suddenly regarded as favourites, or at least among them. When it was pointed out to captain Temba Bavuma after Sunday’s thrilling victory over India, he scowled. “We came into the tournament under the radar,” he replied ... and that is where he wanted to stay.
He doesn’t get a say in who the bookmakers and the public regard as the most likely winners because the bookmakers odds are guided as much by how much money punters are prepared to part with in pursuit of a winning bet. And more money has been placed on Bavuma’s team than any other in the hours since their five-wicket win in Perth which saw them put at least one foot in the semifinals. From 9/1 at the start of the tournament, they are now 4/1, just behind India at 3/1 and New Zealand at 7/2. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas lose underdog status
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
If it isn’t there before a World Cup then there comes a point during all of them at which the Proteas are suddenly regarded as favourites, or at least among them. When it was pointed out to captain Temba Bavuma after Sunday’s thrilling victory over India, he scowled. “We came into the tournament under the radar,” he replied ... and that is where he wanted to stay.
He doesn’t get a say in who the bookmakers and the public regard as the most likely winners because the bookmakers odds are guided as much by how much money punters are prepared to part with in pursuit of a winning bet. And more money has been placed on Bavuma’s team than any other in the hours since their five-wicket win in Perth which saw them put at least one foot in the semifinals. From 9/1 at the start of the tournament, they are now 4/1, just behind India at 3/1 and New Zealand at 7/2. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.