Disappointing results and dim outlooks from major US tech companies weighed on global stocks
Countless good people have been lost to the continent for fear of mistreatment, abuse, violence and intolerance
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
With carefully made desalinated mudbricks, archaeologists are repairing the Ruins of Babylon - a Unesco World Heritage site
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
I can’t quite recall the circumstances — clandestine, I seem to remember — in which at some point in the late 1970s or early 1980s I watched Africa Addio. Am I deceived in thinking it was banned then? I’m not sure.
Certainly, this controversial 1966 film — later described as a “shockumentary”, and given its title ("Farewell Africa”), considered racist for suggesting that as the continent shrugged off the shackles of European colonialism, brutish violence and heartless indifference were its inevitable replacements — left a vivid impression...
MICHAEL MORRIS: Sunak’s rise to power highlights costs of racial and ethnic hostility
Countless good people have been lost to the continent for fear of mistreatment, abuse, violence and intolerance
