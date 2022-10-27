×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Trending

TRENDING

New UK PM has little to say but much to do

Sunak faces an economy — and a party — in turmoil

27 October 2022 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Rishi Sunak. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Rishi Sunak. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

At the time this column was being written, Rishi Sunak, the UK’s brand new prime minister, was probably putting on his finest threads for his first audience with King Charles III.

One hopes the king will have been coached not to wound his latest PM — who, by the way, is much, much richer than he is, and that takes some doing — with the same careless “dear, oh dear” comments he uttered to previous incumbent Liz Truss, who now returns to parliament’s back benches in a stinking cloud of humiliation.

Not that Sunak seems to worry too much about what people say of him. It is hard to tell, because he has been, at least in recent days, quite tight-lipped himself.

Whether this is because he has realised that keeping his words clipped means there is little for the wolves to feast on, or because he has realised that the light at the end of the tunnel is, in fact, the brakeless runaway train that is Great Britain, is uncertain.

Sunak’s first task will be to quell the restive Conservative Party, which is staggering around and bleeding profusely from multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. 

Then he has to fix the country, restore market confidence and try to assure Britons that their newly expensive mortgage payments and the prospect that thousands of their compatriots may freeze to death this winter will have been worth the turmoil in Westminster. 

The UK is now at the edge of the cliff. It is not impossible that, come the grinding winter, news broadcasts will show footage of desperate Britons trying to cross the Channel to France in leaky inflatable boats in a grotesque reimagining of the Dunkirk myth.

The uphill battle Rishi Sunak faces

Role of UK’s third prime minister in four months looks like a poisoned chalice
News
1 day ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Tory infighting resembles Game of Thrones

Could new modes of decentralised and localised governance work better?
Opinion
3 days ago

Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than 200 years

He will also be the first person of colour to become Britain's prime minister.
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Big batteries? Here’s a way to do it our ...
News & Fox
2.
WATCH: How to get mental health support — for ...
News & Fox
3.
The Dark Net: SA's market place for sin
News & Fox
4.
Sharmla Chetty becomes a Duchess
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.