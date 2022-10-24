EDITORIAL: Regulators escape test case as MTN ditches Telkom deal

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
It opened the door for Rain to pursue a merger with Telkom
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Best bet may be to return to negotiations to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in SA fibre market, say analysts
Treasury’s acting director-general leads SA delegation at Paris meeting
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Rushdie's agent reveals the extent of injuries inflicted on ‘The Satanic Verses’ author during an attacked in New York in August
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
AI offers new hope for early detection of Parkinson’s disease and managing it
MTN’s decision to walk away from a tie-up proposal with Telkom last week did more than just crush the latter shareholders’ hopes of a big payout. It piled pressure on Serame Taukobong, who entered the CEO suite at Telkom earlier this year, to step up his share price boosting initiatives and opened the door wide for Rain, the fast-growing data-focused mobile network operator, to pursue a merger with Telkom.
Most importantly, MTN’s move is an anticlimax to what had been set to be a test case for whether SA competition authorities — alive to the reality that smaller players buried in debt invariably run into financial trouble when they try break into the upper echelon of the industry — would be sympathetic to deals that cut the number of mobile operators ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Regulators escape test case as MTN ditches Telkom deal
It opened the door for Rain to pursue a merger with Telkom
MTN’s decision to walk away from a tie-up proposal with Telkom last week did more than just crush the latter shareholders’ hopes of a big payout. It piled pressure on Serame Taukobong, who entered the CEO suite at Telkom earlier this year, to step up his share price boosting initiatives and opened the door wide for Rain, the fast-growing data-focused mobile network operator, to pursue a merger with Telkom.
Most importantly, MTN’s move is an anticlimax to what had been set to be a test case for whether SA competition authorities — alive to the reality that smaller players buried in debt invariably run into financial trouble when they try break into the upper echelon of the industry — would be sympathetic to deals that cut the number of mobile operators ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.