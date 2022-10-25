×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global body forecasts second-largest grains and oilseeds crops yet

Summer production for 2022/2023 is estimated at 2.26-billion tonnes, only 1% lower than in previous season

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 14:43

Agricultural analysts worldwide are turning their attention to the southern hemisphere, where the 2022/2023 summer crop season commences this month. Global forecasters such as the International Grains Council (IGC) and US department of agriculture will also increasingly incorporate more information about the underlying developments at farms in their analysis. This on-the-ground insight will help improve their forecasts compared with the past few months, when they relied on historical production figures.

The IGC has released its updated view of the 2022/2023 summer grains and oilseeds production. The data painted a broadly optimistic picture, with the 2022/2023 global grains and oilseeds production estimated at 2.26-billion tonnes. This harvest is only 1% lower than the 2021/2022 season but still the second-largest crop on record...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.