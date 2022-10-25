WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global body forecasts second-largest grains and oilseeds crops yet

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault
Banking Association South Africa, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and Cosatu agree on need to expand financial inclusion and competition in the industry
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Financial 2022 was a tough year for Cashbuild and it ended up going backwards in a number of key metrics
Slump in Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator led by decline in the number of residential building plans approved and a narrowing of the interest rate spread
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Former Aussie captain says in autobiography he saw the Proteas ‘having a huge crack at the ball’ in the next encounter, in Johannesburg
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Agricultural analysts worldwide are turning their attention to the southern hemisphere, where the 2022/2023 summer crop season commences this month. Global forecasters such as the International Grains Council (IGC) and US department of agriculture will also increasingly incorporate more information about the underlying developments at farms in their analysis. This on-the-ground insight will help improve their forecasts compared with the past few months, when they relied on historical production figures.
The IGC has released its updated view of the 2022/2023 summer grains and oilseeds production. The data painted a broadly optimistic picture, with the 2022/2023 global grains and oilseeds production estimated at 2.26-billion tonnes. This harvest is only 1% lower than the 2021/2022 season but still the second-largest crop on record...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global body forecasts second-largest grains and oilseeds crops yet
Summer production for 2022/2023 is estimated at 2.26-billion tonnes, only 1% lower than in previous season
Agricultural analysts worldwide are turning their attention to the southern hemisphere, where the 2022/2023 summer crop season commences this month. Global forecasters such as the International Grains Council (IGC) and US department of agriculture will also increasingly incorporate more information about the underlying developments at farms in their analysis. This on-the-ground insight will help improve their forecasts compared with the past few months, when they relied on historical production figures.
The IGC has released its updated view of the 2022/2023 summer grains and oilseeds production. The data painted a broadly optimistic picture, with the 2022/2023 global grains and oilseeds production estimated at 2.26-billion tonnes. This harvest is only 1% lower than the 2021/2022 season but still the second-largest crop on record...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.