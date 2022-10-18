×

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: No place for complacency as SA’s food security improves

The country is leading the continent and has moved ahead in index rankings since 2021

18 October 2022 - 14:49 Wandile Sihlobo

October 16 marked World Food Day, commemorating the founding of the UN Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945. Across the world this day offers an opportunity for countries to assess their food security and efforts to boost agricultural production.

One of the measures used to evaluate the state of a country’s food security relative to the rest of the world is The Economist’s global food security index.  SA now ranks 59 out of 113 countries, an improvement from 70th in 2021. This positions the country as the most food secure in Africa, followed by Tunisia at 62...

