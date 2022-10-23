There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Postponing the URC games should not have been allowed
Acting minister Thulas Nxesi’s letter to bargaining council on unilateral implementation angers workers, says PSA’s Claude Naicker
The presidency has indicated that the response to the report will be made publicly available shortly
UK and Poland present good buying opportunities, says RMB’s Iqeraam Petersen
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Looking distressed, Hu appeared to resist leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
The relief to Eskom’s balance sheet when the government takes over a large chunk of its R400bn debt will mark another major step forward in our struggle to stabilise SA’s energy supply, but it will provide relief only in the short to medium term.
The amount will be confirmed in the medium-term budget policy statement this week but is expected to be about R200bn. This will allow space for Eskom to take on cheaper climate financing to unlock the just energy transition...
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: It’s cheaper for Eskom to build new plants than boost maintenance
The quickest route is to focus on IPPs, but what SA has in the pipeline is a drop in the ocean
