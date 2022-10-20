×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Eskom debt, relief grants and climate finance may blow up the fiscal position

A basic income grant that is funded by debt will lead to a fiscal crisis in five years, says Isaah Mhlanga

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 19:46 Thuletho Zwane

Markets, investors and credit ratings agencies will keep a close watch on finance minister Enoch Godongwana as he announces the tough choices made on Eskom debt, the social relief grant and the details of climate financing at the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week.

Alexforbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga said these three issues will determine the country’s fiscal position and its debt level over the medium term as well as reaffirm the country’s credit rating...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.