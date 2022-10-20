Despite political tumult in the UK, risk appetite picked up as some investors become more upbeat about the earnings season
Markets, investors and credit ratings agencies will keep a close watch on finance minister Enoch Godongwana as he announces the tough choices made on Eskom debt, the social relief grant and the details of climate financing at the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week.
Alexforbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga said these three issues will determine the country’s fiscal position and its debt level over the medium term as well as reaffirm the country’s credit rating...
Eskom debt, relief grants and climate finance may blow up the fiscal position
A basic income grant that is funded by debt will lead to a fiscal crisis in five years, says Isaah Mhlanga
