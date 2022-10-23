×

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Enoch Godongwana’s statement

Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure

23 October 2022 - 15:57 Thuletho Zwane

All eyes will be on finance minister Enoch Godongwana when he tables the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday.

The policy statement is projected to show a revenue overrun, with substantial tax receipts accrued earlier in the year aiding further fiscal consolidation. An improvement in the fiscal ratios is expected, underpinned by enhanced nominal GDP readings on elevated inflation. ..

