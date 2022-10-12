×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: You do not have to pay a premium to enjoy a good glass of wine

The ability to buy wines of exceptional value at a good price often means that we undervalue them

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 05:08

The tsunami of ultra-premium wine releases has (hopefully) run its course. Seen as if from space, it’s no bigger than a ripple running the length and breadth of an ocean of vastly more affordable wine enjoyed by enthusiasts daily. Even if you’re a PPE kingpin there’s only so much “fine, rare and unobtainable” wine you can drink before your body shouts out for something which is simply savoury and delicious.    

In this respect South Africans are spoilt for choice: from the online and specialist retailers we can source the Cape’s vinous collectibles — and enjoy a far greater chance of success than Americans trying to secure a bottle of Harlan or Screaming Eagle at the time of release. But we can also buy wines of such exceptional value that we undervalue them, victims of the price-as-quality-proxy logic that fools many people into assuming that if it’s expensive it must be good, and if it’s inexpensive it must be junk...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.