×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: It’s not always plain sailing, but the journey is worth it

Sandisiwe Binda is second navigation officer on a fishing vessel, the Ocean Group’s Desert Diamond

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 08:21 Margaret Harris

What does a second navigation officer do?

A second navigation officer performs various tasks, including:..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.