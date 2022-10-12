×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: FNB app revamp may be too late to compete with Avo and VodaPay

All indications are that FNB has quietly evolved into a platform-based business that can retain its customers and attract new ones

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 17:14 GUGU LOURIE

What does FNB’s overhaul of its brand proposition tell us about the future of the platform-based business model in SA? Could it be that the FNB revamp is aimed at embracing virtual banking in its entirety to compete with new challenger banks?

For a minute, forget about the choice of the new FNB logo, described by fellow scribe Tom Eaton as “an interesting choice”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.