ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Judicialising international politics is a threat to state sovereignty

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Both have paid back the astronomical fees they extracted from SA public institutions, but this is not restitution
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Nato says it is closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
Tyres have a five-year warranty expiry date, says the director of SA’s Tyres Equipment Parts Association
The judicialisation of domestic politics has gained prominence since Bush versus Gore, when the US Supreme Court handed George W Bush the presidency of the country in 2000. South Africans are all too familiar with this habit of turning what should be ordinary political arguments that are part of the democratic process into drawn-out legal contestations.
However, when the judicialisation of politics bleeds into the international system it can threaten state sovereignty. For example, in the greater South China Sea the global superpower rivalry between the US and China overshadows numerous smaller, regional tensions. Most people would be aware of the claims and counterclaims between mainland China and Taiwan, but the South Korea-Japan dispute over a rocky outcrop called Liancourt Rocks is virtually unknown west of the region. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Judicialising international politics is a threat to state sovereignty
A French court ordered Malaysia to award a Filipino family $14.9bn, who now wants Malaysian assets to be seized around the world
The judicialisation of domestic politics has gained prominence since Bush versus Gore, when the US Supreme Court handed George W Bush the presidency of the country in 2000. South Africans are all too familiar with this habit of turning what should be ordinary political arguments that are part of the democratic process into drawn-out legal contestations.
However, when the judicialisation of politics bleeds into the international system it can threaten state sovereignty. For example, in the greater South China Sea the global superpower rivalry between the US and China overshadows numerous smaller, regional tensions. Most people would be aware of the claims and counterclaims between mainland China and Taiwan, but the South Korea-Japan dispute over a rocky outcrop called Liancourt Rocks is virtually unknown west of the region. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.