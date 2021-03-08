Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: DA already blew its shot to be the rational centre Alliances pose a problem, and does the opposition party support a coalition with the ANC? BL PREMIUM

The DA is again in the news to explain itself: does it support a coalition with the ANC or doesn’t it?

When it said it would work with “reformists in the ANC” — as it did to the Sunday Times recently — did it mean it had opened the door to an ANC coalition, as the paper concluded, or did it mean it would only work with the ANC after the party had split or purged the radical economic transformation (RET) faction?..