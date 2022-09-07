×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture’s quarterly contraction in context

Output in a range of commodities is well above long-term levels, which speaks to the exceptional performance of the past two years

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 16:18 Wandile Sihlobo

The start to SA’s 2021/2022 agricultural season has been muted in several sectoral economic indicators, but the GDP data for the second quarter of the year put the picture in perspective. Agricultural gross value added contracted 7.7% quarter on quarter (seasonally adjusted). This follows a revised contraction of 2.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

These results are unsurprising as various subsectors of agriculture face varied challenges. For example, the livestock industry, which accounts for roughly half of the sector’s gross value added, continues to suffer from foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks and rising feed costs. Moreover, some field crops’ harvests aren’t as robust as the 2020/2021 season due to heavy rains at the start of the season, although they remain well above the long-term harvest levels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.