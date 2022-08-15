Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Monday that it had struck a R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar power assets.
It takes ownership of a pipeline of about 3GW of renewable energy projects to be developed in SA by 2030 at a cost of R75bn. The transaction, through its Seriti Green subsidiary, forms part of the 91% black-owned coal company’s strategy to lower its carbon footprint and become a diversified energy producer...
Windlab purchase adds solar and wind power to coal miner Seriti
R892m deal means a 51% interest in Windlab Africa with projects in SA and East Africa
