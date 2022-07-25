Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
There is a surfeit of emotion and anxiety concerning the future of the game at both domestic and international level around the world at the moment, and not without reason. In normal circumstances it is the future of Test cricket at the heart of the consternation but now it is the survival of 50-over cricket.
Ben Stokes’ sudden and unexpected retirement from the format is the latest catalyst prompting speculation that a swathe of the world’s best players may walk away from ODIs after next year’s World Cup. ..
NEIL MANTHORP: The problem with cricket these days
