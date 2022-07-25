×

Sport / Cricket

Playing all formats will become tough, says De Kock

Wicketkeeper-batsman says as one gets older the demands on the body need to be managed

25 July 2022 - 14:38 Aadi Nair
Quinton de Kock. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGE PIX
Quinton de Kock. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGE PIX

SA’s Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to the sport’s packed schedule.

Cricket’s busy calendar attracted criticism when England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from one-day internationals earlier in July.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram last week said he understood the reasons behind Stokes’ decision, while former England captain Nasser Hussain described the global cricket schedule as “madness”.

“It’s going to start being tough for players — three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar,” De Kock told reporters on Sunday, after England’'s third ODI against SA was abandoned due to rain.

“Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it [play all three formats], I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands.”

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket in December, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve been roped in to play a couple of leagues but that’s my own consequence,” De Kock said. “I am happy to do it.

“It’s still a sacrifice but I’m slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace then I am happy.

“When you’re still young you need to play all three formats and get certain things done in your career. It starts getting harder as you start getting older and the body doesn’t co-operate like it used to. It’s just a management thing.”

England and SA meet in three Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bristol on Wednesday.

Reuters

No-nonsense Nortjé primed for English challenge

Newbie to the UK relies on sticking to the basics at Old Trafford
Sport
4 days ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Tests giving way to cricket you can sit still for

Financial and other factors meam limited overs games are gaining ground
Sport
5 days ago

Shafique helps Pakistan trounce Sri Lanka in first Test

Abdullah Shafique’s 480-ball vigil earns him the man-of-the-match award
Sport
5 days ago
