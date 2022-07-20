VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Tests giving way to cricket you can sit still for

Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Implementation problems have held up policies such as those on the Reserve Bank
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Oilfield services provider second quarter loss widens on Russia-related charges and inflation
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Sales of existing home sales fall for a fifth straight month in June as interest rates rise
The athletes face different challenges at world championships
London cabbies speak simple truths. “The cricket administrators have got it right,” said Brian, my cab driver, en route to Lord’s the other day.
“They have evolved cricket to embrace the modern generations. I took my 12-year-old daughter to watch the women’s and men’s 100 ball matches at Lord’s. Afterwards she said: ‘Dad, I never thought I could sit still and watch cricket for six hours!’” Brian said she had become hooked. ..
