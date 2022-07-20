×

Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Tests giving way to cricket you can sit still for

20 July 2022 - 17:15

London cabbies speak simple truths. “The cricket administrators have got it right,” said Brian, my cab driver, en route to Lord’s the other day.

“They have evolved cricket to embrace the modern generations. I took my 12-year-old daughter to watch the women’s and men’s 100 ball matches at Lord’s. Afterwards she said: ‘Dad, I never thought I could sit still and watch cricket for six hours!’” Brian said she had become hooked. ..

