×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Pictures of Bra Hugh, a folk musician with jazz chops

'Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is' is an exhibition at the Art & About pop-up gallery in the Rand Merchant Bank precinct

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:06 Chris Thurman

Mabusha Masekela knows a thing or two about the iconography of his uncle Hugh. He grew up surrounded by artists, activists and cool cats, either side of the Atlantic, and he saw first-hand how Hugh Masekela became the world’s most photographed trumpet player. Heck, young Mabusha even appeared with his uncle on a couple of album covers (The Promise of a Future in 1968 and Home in 1982). Nowadays, as adviser to the board of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, he engages with the image — and the imagery — of Bra Hugh daily.

When we spoke at a recent media event for Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is, an exhibition of art and memorabilia, dozens of pictures of his uncle adorned the walls. Yet our conversation was not primarily about this instantly recognisable, globally renowned figure. It was about the communities that formed him, and those that he formed in turn: close local cohorts and dispersed global networks connected by artistic and political solidarity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.