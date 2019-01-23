Zimbabwean music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

Zimbabwe’s top musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died. Mtukudzi who is widely regarded as Zimbabwe’s greatest musician in the country's history, died on Wednesday afternoon at Harare’s Avenues clinic.

The death was confirmed by several top officials in Zimbabwe’s music industry.

Legislator Temba Mliswa who presides over Mtukudzi’s home area in Norton just outside Harare, also confirmed the death.

“I have it on good authority that Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is no more. We’ve lost an icon and my heartfelt condolences to Daisy [Mtukudzi's wife] and family. I’m writing to the president to apply for National Hero status for his national contribution to the music, arts and culture industry. MHDRIEP,” said Mliswa on his official twitter account.

Zimbabwe’s state daily, The Herald, said that the renowned musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes.

Mtukudzi died on the first anniversary of the death of his close friend and South African music legend, Hugh Masekela.