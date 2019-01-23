Life / Arts & Entertainment

Zimbabwean music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

Zimbabwe’s state newspaper, The Herald, says the renowned musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes

23 January 2019 - 18:04 Kevin Samaita
Oliver Mtukudzi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Zimbabwe’s top musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died. Mtukudzi who is widely regarded as Zimbabwe’s greatest musician in the country's history, died on Wednesday afternoon at Harare’s Avenues clinic.

The death was confirmed by several top officials in Zimbabwe’s music industry.

Legislator Temba Mliswa who presides over Mtukudzi’s home area in Norton just outside Harare, also confirmed the death.

“I have it on good authority that Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is no more. We’ve lost an icon and my heartfelt condolences to Daisy [Mtukudzi's wife] and family. I’m writing to the president to apply for National Hero status for his national contribution to the music, arts and culture industry. MHDRIEP,” said Mliswa on his official twitter account.

Zimbabwe’s state daily, The Herald, said that the renowned musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes.

Mtukudzi died on the first anniversary of the death of his close friend and South African music legend, Hugh Masekela.

Music maestro Oliver Mtukudzi continues to fly Zimbabwean flag high

After more than 40 years of Tuku Music, fans still cannot get enough, writes Mpho Tshikhudo
8 months ago

Zimbabwean art a visual tour of political tricks and tics

Artists capture the alienation, absurdity and corrupt logic of life under President Robert Mugabe, writes Mary Corrigall
1 year ago

Musical promotes peace among all communities

The brutality and unfairness of xenophobia is a core theme in Vusi Mhlongo’s Voice from Kilimanjaro, writes Edward Tsumele
1 year ago

Zimbabwean masters carve life from stone

About 30 Zimbabwean stone sculptors are exhibiting their work at the Rwavhi Gallery until December
2 years ago

