×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Let the record reflect: Musk — not any number of bots — is tanking the Twitter deal

Analysts almost uniformly agree that the billionaire overbid for the social media platform

BL Premium
12 July 2022 - 18:36

I called it. I’m allowing myself this gloat because I have been spectacularly wrong with predictions, some rather memorably. “The English aren’t going to cut themselves off from the trade and travel privilege of being in the EU,” I opined in 2016.

But this one I felt sure from his first public bellyaching on the bots issue in May: Elon Musk was going to try tanking his own Twitter deal, and then he’d gaslight the world about how everything went south so quickly...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.