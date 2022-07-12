×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Twitter demands Musk follows through on merger agreement

12 July 2022 - 08:47 Tom Hals
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Wilmington — Twitter fired back at Elon Musk on Monday, accusing the world’s richest person of “knowingly” breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla chief sought to back out of the $44bn deal.

In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal.

“Twitter demands that Mr Musk and the other Musk parties comply with their obligations under the agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the agreement,” the letter said.

The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter said in the letter that the merger agreement remained in place, adding it would take steps to close the deal.

Twitter’s shares ended down 11.3% at $32.65, a 40% discount to Musk’s $54.20 bid and the biggest daily percentage drop in more than 14 months. They rebounded less than 1% in extended trading.

Tesla’s shares closed down almost 7%.

Traders short selling Twitter’s tumbling stock made $148m in mark-to-market profits on Monday, while short bets against Tesla resulted in $1.3bn in mark-to-market profits, according to S3 Partners.

“Twitter’s board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation,” Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said.

Francis Pileggi, a corporate litigator with Lewis Brisbois in Delaware, said Musk could put the social media giant’s “bots” front and centre in future litigation if he defends against Twitter’s lawsuit by claiming the company misrepresented the number of fake accounts.

“I’d be surprised if he is prohibited from getting that information,” Pileggi said.

Pileggi said if the number of fake accounts is many times higher than the 5% estimated by Twitter, it could lead to negotiations for a reduced price for the social media platform.

Legal experts say the 16-year-old social media company has a strong legal case against Musk, but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight.

“We believe that Musk’s intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than Twitter’s ‘failure’ to comply with his requests,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note. “In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5.”

Reuters

Musk laughs off Twitter lawsuit in characteristic meme fashion

Billionaire Elon Musk issued a humorous late-night response to Twitter’s preparations to sue and force him to complete a $44bn takeover of the ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

Twitter shares tumble as Musk walks away from $44bn deal

The billionaire founder of SpaceX backed out of an agreement to buy the social-media giant, alleging misrepresented user data
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank repeals mandatory Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eastplats’ planned restart of underground mine ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tongaat Hulett shares claw back 60% since ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Gold Fields aims to win over shareholders with ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Decentralised offices in Cape Town the best ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Twitter shares fall as traders brace for messy court case

News

Twitter hires heavyweight legal team to sue Musk over dropped takeover

News

Elon Musk talks about Mars, not end of Twitter deal

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Why Twitter’s set to be a loser with or without Musk

News

Legal battle looms after Elon Musk walks away from Twitter deal

Companies

Dispute over bots continues to dog Musk’s Twitter deal

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.