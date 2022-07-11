×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

Musk laughs off Twitter lawsuit in characteristic meme fashion

Twitter hires top US law firm as it prepares to sue Musk and force him to complete the acquisition

11 July 2022 - 08:46 Bloomberg and Reuters
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Elon Musk. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Billionaire Elon Musk issued a humorous late-night response to Twitter’s preparations to sue and force him to complete a $44bn takeover of the company.

Eschewing any words of his own, the Tesla and SpaceX chief posted a meme late on Sunday featuring images of himself laughing with captions recounting one version of events over the past few months. It conveys a lighthearted attitude from the world’s richest man to what has been a complex and expensive deal that’s weighed on Tesla shares and gone through several iterations of provisional funding.

Musk agreed to take Twitter private at a price of $54.20 per share in late April, after his acquiring a significant stake pushed the stock price up. Twitter shares traded at $36.81 on Friday, a third below the takeover deal’s price. Musk has expressed growing discontent about the deal and argued that Twitter failed to disclose essential information, such as the specific number of fake and automated accounts on the service.

“The Twitter board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement,” Twitter chair Bret Taylor tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Twitter has hired US law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk and force him to complete the acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter.

Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to request for comment outside business hours.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was one of the legal advisers for Musk’s plan to take Tesla private in 2018. Musk tweeted that there was “funding secured” for a $72bn deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer.

Musk and Tesla each paid $20m in civil fines, and Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chair to resolve US Securities & Exchange Commission claims that he defrauded investors.

Twitter’s existing legal team includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Legal battle looms after Elon Musk walks away from Twitter deal

Musk says the social media company breached multiple provisions of merger agreement
Companies
1 day ago

Elon Musk talks about Mars, not end of Twitter deal

Tesla CEO speaks at conference about colonising Mars and birth rates on Earth, but avoids collapsed social media deal
Companies
16 hours ago

Why Twitter’s set to be a loser with or without Musk

Stock are likely to freefall if the Tesla CEO gets his way, while the company will be run by an unpredictable owner if it prevails
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
The illegal cash cow draining specialist care at ...
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
A bad week for Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.