MICHAEL AVERY: Not even a Saint can sugar-coat the Tongaat mess
Takeover Regulation Panel is well aware of concerted action by Simon Rudland to get his hands on Tongaat
12 June 2022 - 17:33
A spoonful of sugar and a saint couldn’t pull the wool over the Takeover Regulation Panel’s eyes regarding the obvious — according to the panel — concerted action by Simon Rudland to get his hands on Tongaat.
All credit to Zano Nduli, deputy executive director of the panel, for a pugnacious bit of digging that sits awkwardly with Tongaat’s own due diligence, which couldn’t find anything untoward about the unsavoury affair...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now