Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Not even a Saint can sugar-coat the Tongaat mess

Takeover Regulation Panel is well aware of concerted action by Simon Rudland to get his hands on Tongaat

12 June 2022 - 17:33

A spoonful of sugar and a saint couldn’t pull the wool over the Takeover Regulation Panel’s eyes regarding the obvious — according to the panel — concerted action by Simon Rudland to get his hands on Tongaat.

All credit to Zano Nduli, deputy executive director of the panel, for a pugnacious bit of digging that sits awkwardly with Tongaat’s own due diligence, which couldn’t find anything untoward about the unsavoury affair...

