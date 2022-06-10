Companies / Industrials Magister to appeal against ruling on Tongaat waiver Magister has requested a hearing in the wake of takeover regulator’s nixing of a waiver exempting it from making a full takeover offer B L Premium

Magister Investments, the Mauritius-based firm that offered to underwrite sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s proposed rights issue, is set to appeal against a decision by regulators to revoke a waiver exempting them from making an offer for all of the group’s shares.

Tongaat said in a statement that it, however, had decided not to join the appeal against the Takeover Regulation Panel’s (TRP’s) ruling, which follows an investigation that concluded that parties seen as related to Magister dealt in Tongaat shares during a prohibited period...