Magister to appeal against ruling on Tongaat waiver
Magister has requested a hearing in the wake of takeover regulator’s nixing of a waiver exempting it from making a full takeover offer
10 June 2022 - 13:04
Magister Investments, the Mauritius-based firm that offered to underwrite sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s proposed rights issue, is set to appeal against a decision by regulators to revoke a waiver exempting them from making an offer for all of the group’s shares.
Tongaat said in a statement that it, however, had decided not to join the appeal against the Takeover Regulation Panel’s (TRP’s) ruling, which follows an investigation that concluded that parties seen as related to Magister dealt in Tongaat shares during a prohibited period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now