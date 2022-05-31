Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Nelson Mandela Bay can take a leaf out of Cape Town’s day zero playbook Western Cape provincial government identified catchment management and farm-level effects as support areas B L Premium

While the rest of SA watches aghast as Durban succumbs to a succession of extreme floods, I find myself observing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s steady descent towards day zero with an eerie sense of déjà vu.

Reports that the city of Gqeberha has less than 30 days before its taps run dry are a stark reminder of my own time wrestling with an impending day zero in the Western Cape government in what became one of the best-known global water crises in recent years...