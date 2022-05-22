Business Sibanye hits back after Mantashe’s mining rights threat Industry experts doubt the minister’s warning will materialise as protracted strike pits minister against miner B L Premium

The fallout over the prolonged strike at Sibanye-Stillwater is intensifying, with the company threatening legal action should mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe see through a threat to cancel the gold miner’s mining licence if there is no resolution soon.

Sibanye hit back on Friday after Mantashe hinted in parliament on Thursday that he could cancel the company’s mining rights over the persisting strike...